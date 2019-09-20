Youth who burgled his own relative's house arrested

Kaup police arrested a 19-year-old youth, who had committed burglary in a relative’s house, and recovered gold jewellery worth of Rs 2,50,000.

The arrested is identified as Nishanth S Kumar, a resident of Polipu in Kaup. Police who found Nishanth roaming at Kaup bus stand area on Wednesday morning detained him in order to question about the burglary at a house in Shankarapura on September 11.

Shankar, a resident of Shankarapura and a relative of Nishanth, had complained to Kaup police that gold

jewellery worth of Rs 4,80,000 was stolen from his house.

During interrogation Nishanth confessed to burgling the house belonging to Shankar and pledging a part of the gold jewellery at a local co-operative society.

Nishanth used to visit Shankar’s house regularly. On September 11, he had used a duplicate key to steal the gold jewellery kept in the almariah.

Nishanth has been remanded in judicial custody till October 3.