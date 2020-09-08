Zero tolerance for drug menace in state: DG & IGP

Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Praveen Sood said there is zero-tolerance for drug menace in the state.

Praveen Sood told reporters after holding a review meeting at SP’s office on Tuesday, that investigating officers have been given a ‘freehand’ to handle narcotics cases. They should put in extra efforts and ensure that there is no supply of drugs in the state.

Following the directions from the chief minister and home minister, the department will extend its anti-drug drive across the state. The police will not limit themselves to Bengaluru and the drug racketeers across the state will now face the heat of police action, he added.

He said that there is a huge network of drug peddlers not only in Bengaluru but also in Mangaluru. The police had launched extensive searches in Hubballi, Chitradurga and Belagavi.

He said though educational institutions were shut down owing to Covid-19 fear, the supply of narcotic substances continued without any hindrance.

To queries on the progress in the investigation into the drug racket involving celebrities, Sood said the investigation was underway and thus it was not appropriate to give away the details.

“The investigation is being done under the supervision of the Bengaluru police commissioner. The department is working effectively towards nabbing the culprits based on clues received in the process of interrogating the people in custody,” he said and added that the details will be made public upon the completion of the investigation.

Sood also said that officers handling cases under the NDPS Act will be given training to ensure that all drug abuse cases end in conviction.

To a query, he said celebrities selling or abusing drugs were merely drug peddlers for the police.

“I promise to root out the drug racket in the state in my tenure,” vowed Sood.

Before leaving for Bengaluru, he conducted a three-hour-long meeting with police officers.