ZP members doubt success of KDP meetings in GPs

Zilla Panchayat members have expressed apprehensions about the success of quarterly review meeting of Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) at Gram Panchayat level as directed by the government.

Raising the issue at the general body meeting of the Zilla Panchayat here on Tuesday, member Janardhan Thonse said the proposal by the government to conduct the quarterly KDP meetings at every Gram Panchayat will not be feasible due to the lackadaisical approach of the

officials.

“It will be a Herculean task to bring all 27 departments together at the meeting to be held at gram panchayat level. The officials are rarely present at the KDP meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat. If the situation is like this, then how can one expect that the meeting will be a

success?” he questioned.

He said the government should have a relook in this regard. Otherwise, it will prove to be another futile attempt, he maintained and added that there is a shortage of Panchayat development officers (PDOs) at Gram Panchayats.

Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary said the proposed quarterly KDP meetings will be a success in the coastal belt as the Gram Sabhas and tax collection in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district are far better when compared to other Gram Panchayats in the state.

The tax collection has reached 98% in both the districts, he added.

Lauding the government’s initiative, Poojary expressed confidence that the quarterly KDP meeting at villages will be effective in ensuring the decentralisation process at a greater level.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Sindhu Rupesh said there are 140 PDOs for 158 gram panchayats in the district.

The executive officers in Taluk Panchayats have been instructed to manage the time table for the quarterly KDP meetings in two to three nearby Gram Panchayats in a single day. It will help the officials also to be present and lessen their burden. They can also avoid facing the wrath of the public for both being in the office and only attending meetings, she said.

Issue like, unscientific construction of the national highway and the increasing number of accidents, were raised in the meeting along with the objection for toll

collection.

National highway official Naveen said that the toll will be set as directed by the ministry and the white board four-wheelers are given monthly passes. Two-wheelers are exempted from the toll, Naveen added.

MLA Raghupathi Bhat demanded that the government should withdraw the police protection to teach them a lesson, so that the public themselves will handle the

situation.

Poojary alleged that although they collect toll diligently, they are lackadaisical when it comes to the repair of the stretch and other sort of conveniences to be offered to the commuters and vehicles. Accidents are taking place on the stretch. There are a lot of irregularities in toll collection, he charged.

The officials said that two teams from the national highway are constantly monitoring the stretch and in case of inconvenience, they are available for help. All required safety measures as directed by Supreme Court are taken, he added.