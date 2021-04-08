Maski bypoll: Video clip of cash distribution goes viral

A video clip of money being distributed for votes at Halapur village under the bypoll-bound Maski Assembly segment has gone viral.

The clip purportedly shows the BJP workers distributing Rs 200 among the voters. A few workers sporting saffron shawls were heard telling the voters in the clip: "today we are giving you Rs 200. On the eve of polling we will give you more. Please vote for Pratapgouda. He will develop the constituency."

The clip is doing rounds on social media platforms. A few commented saying that "going by the Kannada accent, the BJP workers were from south Karnataka."