Maski bypoll: Video of cash distribution goes viral

Maski bypoll: Video clip of cash distribution goes viral

The clip purportedly shows the BJP workers distributing Rs 200 among the voters

DHNS 
DHNS , Maski ,
  • Apr 08 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 05:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A video clip of money being distributed for votes at Halapur village under the bypoll-bound Maski Assembly segment has gone viral.

The clip purportedly shows the BJP workers distributing Rs 200 among the voters. A few workers sporting saffron shawls were heard telling the voters in the clip: "today we are giving you Rs 200. On the eve of polling we will give you more. Please vote for Pratapgouda. He will develop the constituency."

The clip is doing rounds on social media platforms. A few commented saying that "going by the Kannada accent, the BJP workers were from south Karnataka."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Bypolls
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Climate change, rich-poor gap, conflict may increase'

'Climate change, rich-poor gap, conflict may increase'

Egyptologists find vast millenia-old 'lost golden city'

Egyptologists find vast millenia-old 'lost golden city'

Mental health and human rights

Mental health and human rights

Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk

Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Online scammers have a new offer for you: Vaccine cards

Online scammers have a new offer for you: Vaccine cards

Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault

Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault

What monkeys can teach humans about resilience

What monkeys can teach humans about resilience

Being Asian in US is terrifying: Korean gamer on racism

Being Asian in US is terrifying: Korean gamer on racism

 