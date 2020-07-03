Mescom releases compensation

Mescom releases compensation

DHNS
DHNS,
  Jul 03 2020
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 00:49 ist

An amount of Rs 56.26 lakh was released as compensation to those who died or suffered injuries due to electrocution, Mescom managing director Snehal Rayamane said on Thursday.

At least 65 people including two staff from Mescom were electrocuted the previous year. 33 people had suffered injuries, she said. Mescom chief engineer (Electrical) Manjappa said there were increasing instances of people being electrocuted while switching on the irrigation pump set or while using wet grinder, washing machine and even while ironing clothes. He appealed to the farmers to ensure that the wiring of the IP set had not deteriorated. He appealed consumers with AEH homes to install earth leakage circuit breakers.

