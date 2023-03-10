Micro-irrigation, value-addition key for doubling farmers income: Experts

Reclamation of fertile land which has turned saline due to excessive use of water, implementation of micro-irrigation, and value-addition of crops are the key to doubling the farmers’ income.

Tomatoes and onions which fetch just Rs two per kg due to market glut can earn up to Rs 2,000 per kg through value addition. Therefore, the farmers should explore the marketing avenues to enhance their economy, said the experts at a session ‘Empowering farmers in North Karnataka’ organised as part of Nava Karnataka Summit organised jointly by Deccan Herald and Prajavani in Hubballi on Thursday.

Opening the session, Water & Land Management Institute (WALMI) Director Dr Rajendra Poddar observed that budgetary allocations of Rs 25,000 crore for watershed projects and Rs 14,000 crore to agriculture and allied activities will give a big boost to the agriculture sector.

The regions, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi districts in particular, which were once prone to drought, are seeing robust economic activities, thanks to the state government for doling out funds for irrigation projects in transforming drought-prone regions into greenland, he noted.

However, Poddar underlined the need for effective water management as it holds the key to sustainable agriculture.

He said, “As much as 80% of the water from Krishna is used for agriculture. But, due to lack of knowledge on water management, 70% of it is being misused. If this water is managed properly by implementing micro-irrigation the fertility of the soil can be retained besides, more land could be brought under irrigation.”

Focusing his talk on secondary agriculture and improved crop pattern, University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad Vice Chancellor P L Patil said that post-green revolution, the agriculture production has increased by 10 folds. But, the revenues of the farmers have not risen to an expected level. One of the reasons is less knowledge of secondary agriculture and value-addition.

Value-addition and branding is crucial to enhancing the revenue he said.

Considering this, the state government has sanctioned a mango processing unit to UAS in Dharwad and a lemon processing unit in Indi taluk. These units will help the farmers in fetching more revenue, he said.

Referring to crop patterns, Dr Patil said there is a need to announce MSP (Minimum Support Price) to all the crops before the kharif and rabi sowing which will motivate farmers to opt for diversified crops.

Speaking on organic farming and value-addition, noted organic farmer Anand Kadkol said that throwing tomatoes onto the roads during price crash is a common scene in most of the districts. However, if farmers acquire knowledge on value-addition of crops, the tomatoes which fetch just Rs two kg can earn them up to Rs 2,000 per kg. Provided the farmers gain knowledge on value-addition and branding.

“Demand for dried tomatoes in the Western countries is high. There are several examples wherein farmers have processed the tomatoes and onions, dried them and earned Rs 2,000 per kg by exporting them to the West. So value-addition is the key in doubling farmers income,” he noted.

The government’s subsidy on farm implements and machinery on rental basis should reach every village, he felt.