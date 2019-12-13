Minister takes stock of steps to improve SSLC results

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar advised the officials of the department of public instruction and teachers to take necessary measures to increase the confidence of students who are preparing for the SSLC examination.

During a video conference with the chief executive officers (CEO) of all Zilla Panchayats, DDPIs and other officials of the department held here on Friday, Suresh Kumar said, “The students should face the examinations without fear. The examination hall should feel like a ground where they play and not like a warfield. The responsibility of boosting the confidence of children lies with all of us and we should handle it carefully.”

The minister gathered district-wise information

about the special initiatives taken by each district to improve

SSLC results and also appreciated the measures taken by some districts. Initiatives, like giving a missed call to mobile phones of parents to help children wake up early in the morning, taking oath from parents of not watching TV at home till SSLC examinations are over, helping children to eat healthy and nutritious food, were appreciated by the minister.

“If the students are slow learners, the schools must conduct remedial classes before and after the school hours and help them to crack the exams confidently,” Suresh Kumar advised.