MLA buys farmers' produce worth lakhs

MLA Masala Jayaram bought lakhs of rupees worth agricultural produce directly from farmers to be distributed to people's homes in Turuvekere on Thursday. The produce was procured because farmers are not able to go to the market to sell it.

The MLA bought 25 tons of watermelon, one-ton capsicum, five tons tomato and 2,500 kg of fruits from farmers. Jayaram said that he would continue the practice of buying produce directly from farmers until the lockdown is in force. He added that party workers would deliver the vegetables and fruits to the doorsteps of government officials and people in general.