MLA M P Renukacharya demands Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar's resignation over Chamarajanagar tragedy

MLA and chief minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya on Wednesday demanded that Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar step down from the post owning moral responsibility for the death of 24 Covid-19 patients for want of oxygen in Chamarajanagar.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said, "Many Covid patients have died for want of oxygen in Bengaluru and Chamarajanagar. But, the minister has not made any attempt to know the ongoing developments in the department. So, what is he doing as health minister?"

Renukacharya said, "Sudhakar obtained two portfolios- medical education and health ministry by forcing the chief minister. But he has failed to maintain healthy ministry. So, how can Sudhakar handle two portfolios?"

"Covid deaths are rising every day due to the apathy of the officials in some parts of the state including Bengaluru. Some corrupt officials are looting money by misusing the situation. The leaders of the Opposition party are blaming the government and the health minister's inefficiency was the reason for it," he added.

He also questioned the minister for not initiating action against those who are selling beds with oxygen facilities. Some ministers in the Cabinet headed by B S Yediyurappa have failed to discharge their duties effectively and they are tarnishing the image of the state government.