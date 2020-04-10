MLA serves biryani at his b'day party with kids

MLA serves biryani at his b'day party with kids

DHNS
DHNS, Gubbi (Tumakuru district),
  • Apr 10 2020, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 22:26 ist
MLA Masale Jayaram celebrates his birthday with school kids in Turuvekere on Friday. DH Photo.

Despite the country-wide lockdown and the social distancing norm that needs to be mandatorily adopted, Turuvekere MLA Masale Jayaram, celebrated his birthday with children of the government school in Idaguru village, CS Pura hobli in Gubbi taluk on Friday.  

Throwing caution to the winds, the MLA celebrated his birthday with school kids with police present at the venue. Biryani was served to the people who attended the party. 

Police who use lathis to prevent people from coming out of their homes provided protection to the MLA at his birthday bash instead of taking action against him. The video of the MLA's celebration has gone viral on social media.

 

