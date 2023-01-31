MLC targets DKS over Ramesh Jarkiholi's CD case

MLC targets DKS over Ramesh Jarkiholi's CD case

He said the investigation of MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s CD case should be conducted by CBI

Gokak
Gokak, DHNS,
  • Jan 31 2023, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 03:29 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: Special Arrangement

MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi, without naming KPCC president D K Shivakumar, called him the president of Karnataka Pradesh CD Committee.

He told reporters here that there are CD factories from Belagavi to Kanakapura. CDs are made here and released in Kanakapura, he said.

He said the investigation of MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s CD case should be conducted by CBI.

Also Read | Wary Congress wants JD(S) out of poll equation in Karnataka

“The investigations of the case by the CBI would bring out all facts to the fore. It’s a conspiracy against the Jarkiholi family and such acts are intensified as the elections approach. But our supporters are with us and we are not scared if more such CDs come out. CBI investigation is the only solution for such acts,” he said.

Jarkiholi accused Shivakumar of releasing CDs of those who do not obey to his words.

He charged that the CD factory is being run for 23 years. 

Jarkiholi charged that the Congress is seeing a downfall after Shivakumar became its president. But no one speaks against him as he has CDs of all people. Congress party was different when Siddaramaiah and Dr G Parameshwar were KPCC presidents, he added. 

On Ramesh Jarkiholi terming MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar as ‘Vishakanya’, he said some people also call her ‘matash league’ and ‘Rakta Kanneeru’. 

He said people will urge Ramesh Jarkiholi to contest the elections.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lakhan Jarkiholi
D K Shivakumar
Congress
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

Fleeing the nest, not just for money

Fleeing the nest, not just for money

Adani vs Hindenburg: 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends

Adani vs Hindenburg: 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

 