MLC targets DKS over Ramesh Jarkiholi's CD case

MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi, without naming KPCC president D K Shivakumar, called him the president of Karnataka Pradesh CD Committee.

He told reporters here that there are CD factories from Belagavi to Kanakapura. CDs are made here and released in Kanakapura, he said.

He said the investigation of MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s CD case should be conducted by CBI.

“The investigations of the case by the CBI would bring out all facts to the fore. It’s a conspiracy against the Jarkiholi family and such acts are intensified as the elections approach. But our supporters are with us and we are not scared if more such CDs come out. CBI investigation is the only solution for such acts,” he said.

Jarkiholi accused Shivakumar of releasing CDs of those who do not obey to his words.

He charged that the CD factory is being run for 23 years.

Jarkiholi charged that the Congress is seeing a downfall after Shivakumar became its president. But no one speaks against him as he has CDs of all people. Congress party was different when Siddaramaiah and Dr G Parameshwar were KPCC presidents, he added.

On Ramesh Jarkiholi terming MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar as ‘Vishakanya’, he said some people also call her ‘matash league’ and ‘Rakta Kanneeru’.

He said people will urge Ramesh Jarkiholi to contest the elections.