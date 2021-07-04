MLC Vishwanath seeks cancellation of SSLC examination

DHNS 
DHNS , Mysuru,
  • Jul 04 2021, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 14:51 ist
MLC A H Vishwanath. Credit: DH File Photo

MLC A H Vishwanath slammed the state government for holding SSLC examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic and called for cancellation of exams.

The SSLC exams are scheduled for July 19 and 22.

In a press conference, here, on Sunday, Vishwanath said, during the Covid-19 pandemic, what is the urgency for the Education department and Minister S Suresh Kumar to conduct exams. CM B S Yediyurappa should order cancellation of the examination, he demanded.

The government can conduct the examinations once the pandemic subsides. He also said that many students in rural areas are deprived of classes due to certain reasons and are not ready for exams.

The students are under pressure and also urged educationalists like retired vice-chancellors and professionals to raise voice against the government's move.

