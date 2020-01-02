Modi asks countrymen to make 3 pledges for better India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens to resolve to protect and promote India’s ancient culture, rid the country of plastic and conserve water. He called upon the religious heads and the saints to get their followers and the general public to make these pledges (Sankalps).

He was addressing the gathering, largely of students, after paying respects to the Gadduge (final resting place) of Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt.

Modi said he was feeling blessed to begin the year from the sacred land of Siddaganga, but at the same time was feeling the ‘void’ in the absence of Shivakumara Swamiji.

The seer, who bettered lives of millions through Trividha Dasoha, left for his heavenly abode in Jan 2018, at the age of 111.

“It is rare to see the number of people Swamiji had inspired during his life time. I’m really fortunate to lay the foundation for the museum in his memory. Through this museum, his works will continue to inspire generations,” he said.

Modi also remembered Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami, who passed away recently. “Pejawar seer (Vishwesha Theertha) has made an immense contribution in social and religious fields,” he said.

The year 2020 should become the year of youths, Dalits, backward classes and tribals, he said and added that his government is committed to better the lives of common people.

India’s position in the world will improve on all fronts in 2020, he exuded confidence.

Earlier, the prime minister, who arrived at the Yelahanka Airbase in Bengaluru, went directly to Tumakuru by a chopper, along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and D V Sadananda Gowda among others.

Modi, wearing Rudraksha beads around his neck and Vibhuti on his forehead, performed aarti and offered bilva Patre to Shivakumara Swamiji’s ‘Gadduge’. He then planted a sapling of Bilva Patre sapling (Aegle marmelos) on the premises of the Mutt before laying the foundation for the construction of a museum dedicated to the seer.