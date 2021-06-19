Monsoon: 20 Karnataka districts on alert to tackle floods

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday directed deputy commissioners of 20 districts to be ready to handle extreme weather events with more rainfall forecast in the coming days.

Yediyurappa held a video conference to review the situation in Ballari, Vijayanagar, Koppal, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.

“Monsoon has started early. In all districts, lakes and tanks are going to be filled to the brim. Sowing is also coming to an end. Officials have been asked to take precautions for heavy rains,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

Yediyruappa asked DCs to concentrate on flood-prone villages by taking people into confidence before relocating them.

According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, 1,710 villages have been identified as flood prone.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said DCs had nearly Rs 1,000 crore to deal with exigencies.

“The government will set up relief centres in flood-affected areas where nutritious food will be served on a daily basis,” he said.

“Except Mandya, good rainfall is expected in all districts.”

Multiple teams of state and national disaster relief forces have been deployed in Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Kodagu, Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Compensation

“During last year’s floods, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh was distributed for those who lost their houses, Rs 1 lakh for those with partially-affected houses and Rs 10,000 for inundation. The same compensation will be provided this year,” Ashoka said.