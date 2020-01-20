Move to appoint Tara to child rights panel hits wall

A purported note by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, issuing directions to appoint actor Tara Anuradha as chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) created confusion on Monday.

As per the note, the CM had directed that Tara be appointed to the post with immediate effect.

The note also states that actor Shruthi would be the chairperson of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation.

The note, which was widely shared on social media, created chaos among child rights groups.

As per procedure, the child rights commission’s chairperson has to be selected by a panel, only after calling for applications. Moreover, the commission already has a chairperson - Fr Antony Sebastian - who is yet to complete his tenure. With no application called for the post and the chairperson of KSCPCR in the dark about it, child rights activists slammed the move. Sebastian said the commission had not received any intimation from the government in this regard.

However, amidst the confusion, Tara told DH that while such a direction was forwarded by the CMO to the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD) earlier this month, it was soon rolled back as the department officials pointed out that the current chairperson was yet to complete his tenure.

“The department advised CM’s office that the appointment cannot be done as the present chairperson cannot be removed till he completes his tenure. That was the end of the issue,” she clarified. Officials from DWCD were unavailable for comments.

Shruthi’s appointment

Meanwhile, Tourism Department officials confirmed the appointment of Shruthi as the chairperson of KSTDC.

“She has been appointed with immediate effect. It’s a political posting and hence, there is no fixed tenure,” a senior official said. Both the actors are active members of the ruling BJP.