MP to cops: Work properly or stay at home

MP S Muniswamy on Friday expressed displeasure that the police officials in the district had failed to implement the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government strictly.

“The steps taken by the government to contain the spread of novel coronavirus haven’t been implemented properly in the district by the police. Those policemen who can’t work may apply leave and stay at home,” the MP directed.

Muniswamy chaired a meeting to create awareness about COVID-19.

“People in the district aren’t following the guidelines. The district was under green zone. It has now been moved to saffron zone. Six people who came to the district from outside have tested positive for COVID-19. These things indicate that the police aren’t working properly,” he expressed anguish.

The MP said that leaders and workers of his party worked effectively against the COVID-19. The officials would be held responsible if the number of COVID-19 cases in the district went up.

“Business transactions take place between 6 am and 11 am in Malur and KGF towns. The same model should be followed in Kolar. There is unnecessary movement of people on roads in Kolar town. Licenses of shops should be cancelled if shop keepers fail to ensure social distancing in front of their shops. The police should impose fine on those moving without wearing masks,” Muniswamy directed.

The MP said that owners of outlets in the APMCs should share details of trucks coming from outside states. The trucks should be prevented at the checkpoints. Drivers should be tested there itself. Owners of outlets at the APMCs should bear the expenses of medical tests.

“The officials should collect details about the starting points of trucks. The trucks should be disinfected at the checkpoints. The drivers should be permitted inside the district only upon testing negative for COVID-19,” he directed.

The MP said that the police did not permit movement of autorickshaws in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur. The movement of autorickshaws should be banned in the district as the autorickshaws owners ferry a large number of passengers.

Tahsildar Shobitha, inspectors Rangaswamy and Anjinappa were present.