Murugesh Nirani inaugurates Centre for Excellence in Bengaluru

The Centre for Excellence established at the Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, to bridge the gap between industry and academia, was inaugurated by Murugesh Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Industries.

The press statement issued by the institute states that the Centre will provide both theory and practical training in plastic and metal 3D printing technology, software, materials and industrial applications.

The course offered at the Centre will be certified by the EOS, GmbH Germany and Additive Manufacturing Society of India and also increases employment opportunities for engineering graduates, reads the communication.

Prof N R Shetty, Chancellor Central University of Karnataka, Dr H C Nagaraja, principal of the college, Dr L Jyotish Kumar, president of Additive Manufacturing Society of India, Prakasam Anand, country manager, EOS GmbH, Maltesh, managing director, Supercraft 3D Pvt Ltd, Rohit Punja, administrator of Nitte Education Trust, were present.