Mysuru, M'luru, Belagavi to go zero-waste in six months

Three major cities - Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi - and four smaller cities/towns, will be transformed into zero-waste urban centres in six months with the government directing the respective local bodies to develop them as model cities.

The government order, issued last week, calls for overhaul of the solid waste management (SWM) system and mandatory collection and processing of 100% of solid waste. Complete segregation at source, setting up of waste bins per every 100 metre at public places and commercial areas, total enforcement of the ban on plastic and levying penalty on offenders on the spot are some of the provisions in the order. The district commissioners and the urban local bodies have been told to implement the same.

The order has come as per the directions from the National Green Tribunal, which has set up committees to monitor the performance of state governments in SWM sector.

Along with the three major cities, Raichur, Karwar, Hunsur and Ullal will see the transformation. "The remaining cities and towns will have one year to follow the example of the 'model cities' and comply with the rules to make the area coming under their limits waste-free," an official from the Urban Development Department said.

The provisions also include compulsory processing of construction and demolition (C and D) waste, which has emerged as a major source of pollution. At least 10% of the reusable materials have to be recovered from C and D waste and utilised in building footpaths, road subbase and interior roads.

In addition, 75% of the landfills and dumping yards that have taken years of waste from the cities also need to be treated with bioremediation, which involves removing the contaminated materials or pollutants and create conditions for the restoration of the soil.

The urban local bodies have been advised to collect 80% of the target SWM cess to meet the expenditure incurred in enforcing the new rules.