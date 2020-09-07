Mysuru Police raid suspected ganja, drug peddlers

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 07 2020, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 09:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

City Police launched a drive against those involved in dealing in ganja and narcotic drugs.

The Police raided houses of peddlars in the city on Sunday. However, no narcotic substances were found during the raid.

Following Bengaluru CCB busting a drug scam, City Police Commissioner Chandragupta was also directed to check the menace in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police A N Prakash Gowda abd Assistant Commissioner of Police CCB Mariyappa formed and led the teams conducted these raids. As many as 90 police personnel headed by respective inspectors conducted raids across the city.

 

