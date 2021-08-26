Mysuru rape case: NCW asks Karnataka Police to take immediate action

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday asked Karnataka Police to take immediate action against the culprits involved in the rape of a young woman in Mysuru.

Taking cognizance of a media report, NCW Chairperson wrote to the Karnataka Director General of Police asking him to take immediate steps to arrest the group of men who sexually assaulted the girl in Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

The girl was with a male friend when a group of men attacked them and later raped her.

Sharma has also spoken about the "dreadful incident" with the Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women.

The Commission has also sought to initiate a process to provide the adequate necessary compensation to the survivor as per the rules of the Victim Compensation Scheme enumerated under Section 357A of Criminal Procedure Code, 1972, an official statement said.

The NCW has also asked that the survivor must be provided with medical and counselling support. It also directed the authorities to communicate the action taken in the case to the Commission at the earliest.