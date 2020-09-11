Mysuru Urban Development Authority recovers encroached land

MUDA recovers encroached land

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya
  Sep 11 2020
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 09:59 ist
Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) recovered its encroached land worth Rs 15 lakh at Sathgalli.

The civic body recovered an encroachment of 3.27 acres on Survey number 68/1, 2, 3.

A few private parties had encroached upon the land, which had been left vacant.

A few years ago, MUDA had acquired the land to develop a layout in the area and a portion of land was used for the purpose.

MAs on the directions of MUDA Commissioner D B Natesh, Superintendent Engineer Shankar, zonal officers Ravindra Kumar, G Mohan, Venugopal, Kaveri Gowda and other officials, evicted the encroachment.

