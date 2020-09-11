Mysuru Urban Development Authority recovers encroached land

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) recovered its encroached land worth Rs 15 lakh at Sathgalli.

The civic body recovered an encroachment of 3.27 acres on Survey number 68/1, 2, 3.

A few private parties had encroached upon the land, which had been left vacant.

A few years ago, MUDA had acquired the land to develop a layout in the area and a portion of land was used for the purpose.

MAs on the directions of MUDA Commissioner D B Natesh, Superintendent Engineer Shankar, zonal officers Ravindra Kumar, G Mohan, Venugopal, Kaveri Gowda and other officials, evicted the encroachment.