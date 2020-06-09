'14-day home quarantine for those coming from other states'

Health Minister Sriramulu said that people who come from outside the state will now undergo 14 days home quarantine with the houses being sealed.

He told reporters that people who travel to the state will not be in institutional quarantine. Though the risk is high, all attempts are made to combat challenges by issuing stringent guidelines/SOP (standard operation procedures) for people in home quarantine. Those in institutional quarantine will also be sent home and strictly monitored.

Police, Asha/Anganwadi workers and home guards will be part of the monitoring system. Neighbours will also be told about the sealing down of the house, with the seal mark made more visible. Any violation will lead to institutional quarantine and a case being registered against the violators. The deputy commissioners will be given all powers to decide on SOPs.

Poor families will receive food kits from the nearest temples. At present, 1,100 people are in institutional quarantine in the district and they will be sent to home quarantine. He said people who are symptomatic will be tested.

The government is treating patients free of cost and private hospitals are also compelled to do so. The demands of NHRM workers will be considered after the committee set up to look into issues submits its report, he added.