25-year-old Mysuru student shot dead in California

A 25-year-old student from Mysuru was shot dead by an unidentified person at San Bernardino, California, in the US, on Thursday.

The family members of the victim, Abhishek Sudesh Bhat, are struggling to bring his mortal remains to Mysuru as all roads to San Bernardino have been cut off due to bad weather.

Abhishek, son of Sudesh Chand and Nandini Aithal of Kuvempu Nagar in Mysuru and grandson of writer K Shivaram Aithal, died after an unidentified person opened fire, according to family members of the deceased.

According to Abhishek’s relative Ramnath, also a Rangayana artiste, Abhishek’s body was found in front of a hotel room. Abhishek was also working at a hotel during his free time.

Abhishek’s family has approached MP Pratap Simha and deputy commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, seeking their help to bring the mortal remains.

According to the family members, Abhishek had spoken to his father over phone two days ago and had sent a message at 11.15 pm on Thursday. News of Abhishek’s death reached the family within 15 minutes of the message.

After his BE in Computer Science from Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering and Technology in 2016, Abhishek moved to the US to pursue Masters in Computer Science 20 months ago. He had four more months to complete the course.

Abhishek also planned to work for a year or two in the US, after completing the course.

VVIET principal Ravishankar said he had taught Abhishek in the undergraduate course. “He was active and a good student,” he said.

Abhishek completed his early education from Jnanaganga Education Institution in Mysuru.