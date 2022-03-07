69 take ill after chlorine gas leak in Mysuru

69 take ill after chlorine gas leak in Mysuru

According to sources, chlorine gas leaked from a cylinder kept for water purifying by the Railways

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 07 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 03:22 ist
According to officials, the residents of adjoining areas developed breathing problems and were rushed to different hospitals. Credit: DH Photo

Sixty-nine people, including 11 children, suffered from breathing difficulties after chlorine gas leaked from the residential area of the Railway department, next to Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) on KRS Road, in the city on Monday evening.

According to officials, the residents of adjoining areas developed breathing problems and were rushed to different hospitals. The condition of a few persons is said to be critical.

According to sources, chlorine gas leaked from a cylinder kept for water purifying by the Railways.

Soon after the incident, the Fire and Emergency Services Department personnel rushed to the spot and stopped the leakage.

As a precautionary measure, KRS Road was blocked for a couple of hours.

Chief Fire Officer Jayaramu said the gas leakage was completely stopped and there is no need to panic.

Vani Vilas Water Works executive Engineer Suvarna said the gas leakage was reported from the land of the railways. All VVWW staff members are safe and no health issues were reported among them, she confirmed.

