Accused of Mangaluru cooker blast stayed in Mysuru

A day after the cooker blast incident in an auto rikshaw in Mangaluru, Mysuru city Police have found that the accused Thaareek reportedly stayed in Mysuru. They have intensified the investigation, and are on high alert, and have beefed up security measures in the city.

According to sources, the accused reportedly stayed at a rented house in Lokanayaka Nagar in Metagalli police station limits in Mysuru. The police visited the house along with an FSL team and bomb squad. They have reportedly found raw materials used for the bomb including a circuit board, a small bolt, battery, wooden powder, Aluminium, multi-meter, wires, mixer jars, a pressure cooker and others.

The police have also found two Aadhar cards, a pan card, a debit card and a mobile at the house.

The owner of the house has reportedly told police that he was shocked to know the background of the tenant. He has revealed that the accused had given the Aadhar card which was in the name of Prema Raj, with the address of Hubballi, for the rental agreement. He stayed for over one and a half months in the house and he paid the rent of Rs 1,800 per month.

Mysuru city police commissioner Ramesh Banoth visited Metagalli police station. He held several rounds of meetings with senior police officers of the city. Police are constantly in touch with Mangaluru police regarding the case.

Metagalli Police of Mysuru even arrested Syed Ahmed who reportedly got trained in the Mobile repair training center at Agrahara in Mysuru, along with Thaareek. Syed had reportedly given more than 10 mobile phones to the accused Thaareek.