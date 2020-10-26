Ahead of Jamboo Savari, Mysuru Police on high alert

With only few hours remaining for Jamboo Savari, the last leg of Mysuru Dasara, City Police are on high alert.

The police intensified the security around Mysuru Palace, where the Jamboo Savari will be held.

The famous elephant Abhimanyu will carry a Howdah weighing 750 kg golden on its back. The Jamboo Savari will be held between 3.40pm and 4.15 pm in Kumbha lagna inside the palace premises.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the Vijayadashmi procession is restricted to the Palace premises.

City Police have deputed additional staff at all the gates-- Varaha, Brahmapuri, Karikal Thotti and Jayamarthanda-of the Palace and only limited persons are allowed for the event.

The City Police Commissioner Chandragupta has ordered ban on vehicle movement on the roads near the Palace.