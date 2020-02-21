Amulya Leona, who raised pro-Pakistan slogans, had links with Naxals: CM B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Amulya Leona, who raised pro-Pakistan slogans, had links with Naxalites.

Yediyurappa said that Amulya's links with Naxalites have been proved in an investigation. "She must be punished and action will be taken against the people behind it," he said.

While speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport, the chief minister said unless actions are taken against the organisations who provoke them to make such comments, it is not possible to control them.

Yediyurappa suspects that the incident was a conspiracy to disturb peace and harmony in the state.

Minister B C Patil said that such incidents should not repeat. "It appears that youths are misused for such anti-national activities, he said.

