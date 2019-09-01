B’luru-Mys 10-lane work hits roadblock in Mandya

The upgradation of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway into a 10-lane has hit a roadblock due to alleged irregularities in disbursing compensation under Land Acquisition Act. The works have been stopped at two villages in the district affecting the progress.

While the land acquisition and compensation distribution have been completed and works are under progress in Bengaluru rural and Ramanagar districts, Mandya district has been facing a problem.

The building owners are obstructing works alleging irregularities in evaluation and fixing compensation.

Around 140 houses at Halebudanuru, five kilometres from Mandya city, have to be demolished for the 10-lane works.

Halebudanuru is the only village which will lose 140 houses, when compared to other places. The owners of the buildings have rejected the compensation claiming it to be unfair and are opposing the work. They alleged underestimation of the value of the houses, neglecting the norms.

B C Madappa, a resident of the village, told DH, ‘’The engineers have fixed Rs 25.70 lakh for my RCC-roof house measuring 18 sq ft. But, my neighbour’s tiled roof house has been valued at Rs 32 lakh. I have rejected the compensation. I will not allow to demolish my building till the disparity is set right’’.

The villagers alleged that the National Highway Authority of India has handed over the responsibility of evaluating the houses to a Hubballi-based company. The engineers have fixed compensation by receiving commission.

Advocate B C Bommaiah of the village said the engineers had taken the pictures of the houses with unidentified people. Though there are no borewells, they have mentioned of borewells, and have fixed an extra Rs three lakh. The same houses have been evaluated many times.“I have received the details through Right To Information Act,” he said.

The affected people have staged several protests alleging irregularities near the Special Land Acquisition Office in Ramanagar.

They have lodged a complaint to the acquisition office and the deputy commissioner along with the evidences.

Land Acquisition Officer and Deputy Commissioner had visited the village two months ago for inspection. They had ordered for a revaluation of the buildings and fix a new compensation amount. But the officials have started to demolish the buildings without issuing any notices, said one Siddegowda.

A similar problem is affecting Induvalu village where residents are opposing the demolition works.They have been demanding compensation based on feet measurement and not as per guntas, done by the engineers.