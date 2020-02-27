BJP-JD(S) corporators in Mysuru argue over Patil Yatnal's H S Doreswamy remark

BJP-JD(S) corporators argue over H S Doreswamy remark

Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 27 2020, 12:33pm ist
MLA Basnagouda Patil Yatnal. (DH Photo)

A heated argument broke out between the BJP and Congress-JD(S) corporators during council meeting over MLA Basnagouda Patil Yatnal statements on freedom fighter H S Doreswamy issue.

While the JD(S) and Congress leaders demanded discussion over the issue, the BJP opposed for it claiming the issue should be discussed on other platforms.

However, Mayor Tasneem convinced the corporators and assured them of allowing another discussion later. 

 

