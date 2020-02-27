BJP-JD(S) corporators in Mysuru argue over Patil Yatnal's H S Doreswamy remark

A heated argument broke out between the BJP and Congress-JD(S) corporators during council meeting over MLA Basnagouda Patil Yatnal statements on freedom fighter H S Doreswamy issue.

While the JD(S) and Congress leaders demanded discussion over the issue, the BJP opposed for it claiming the issue should be discussed on other platforms.

Also read — ‘Won’t retract fake freedom fighter remark’

However, Mayor Tasneem convinced the corporators and assured them of allowing another discussion later.