Book brings unknown facts on Mysuru's Jayachamaraja Wadiyar to light

A two-volume biography of erstwhile Mysuru ruler Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, ‘Rajarshi’ Sriman Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Bahaddur, was released at the Palace Grounds on Saturday.

Authored by B V Sudhamani, the biography comprehensively chronicles the life and achievements of the 25th and the last ruler of Mysore state.

Comprising nearly 900 pages with 60 pages of colour photographs, the book in 10 chapters chronicles the Maharaja’s life from his birth to education to coronation and rule, focusing on his contributions in detail.

The book throws light on the political challenges he faced after ascending the throne in 1940.

“We commend Dr Sudhamani for her work on this book. It is a comprehensive take on the life of the Maharaja,” his daughter Kamakshi Devi, said addressing the gathering.

Another daughter, Indirakshi Devi, was also at the event.

Carnatic music performances, including a classical composition by the Maharaja himself, was performed on the occasion.

“I started working on the book in April 2018 and it took me four years to complete it,” said Sudhamani, who is a former professor of history at Maharani’s College.

She said she interviewed the contemporaries of the Maharaja and did intense field work and research to collect information.

“It is a very well-researched and structured book. She met the family of the Maharaja to understand the kind of personality he was and gathered information from as many sources as possible,” said M L Varchusvin S S Raje Urs, Wadiyar’s grandson. The book contains never-heard stories of the Wadiyars as well, according to the author.

“We have interviewed people who interacted with the Maharaja and they have narrated a few anecdotes that have not been reported in any mainstream media,” she added.