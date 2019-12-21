CAA is illegal, anti-Constitution: Ex-min Mahadevappa

Former minister Dr H C Mahadevappa on Saturday claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is illegal as it is anti-constitutional.

He told reporters here, "The Act is against Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides equality before the law to everyone in the country."

He said, "Not only the political parties but India is also against the Act. The act must be withdrawn," he demanded.

"On BJP allegations against Congress party, he said there is no conspiracy in opposing the Act. The BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are following a Hitler-like attitude," he condemned.

Mahadevappa also condemned the shooting in Mangaluru.