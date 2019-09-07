Centre will release funds: BSY to drought hit people

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Saturday, promised the people in Mysuru that the Centre will release sufficient funds for the drought-hit people in the state.

Yediyurappa was in Mysuru to offer Bagina to Kabini Dam, at Beechanahalli. Speaking to the media, he said, "Union government is well aware of the drought situation in the state and Centre will release sufficient funds."

He further informed the people that the state government will spend Rs 20 crore to construct Bidarahalli bridge near Kabini Dam and the road leading to the Dam. He said, "Brindavan Garden will be developed at Kabini Dam premises."

District in-charge Minister V Somanna, MP V Srinivas Prasad were also present there.