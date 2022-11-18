Complaint against Cong leader for remarks on Brahmins

Complaint against Congress leader for derogatory remarks on Brahmins

The Brahmin organisations alleged the Congress leader spoke lightly about the Veda, Upanishads and pontiffs of Mutts

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 18 2022, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 15:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Brahmin organisations in Mysuru have filed a complaint at the Kuvempunagar police station against Congress member Pa Mahesh for allegedly making derogatory statements against Brahmins and Brahminism in a public event. 

They alleged that he spoke lightly about the Veda, Upanishads, and pontiffs of Mutts, and they urged that action be taken against him. 

The case has been registered under sections 153A, 295 and 295A of IPC. 

Religious leader Dr Banuprakash Sharma, BJP city president T S Srivatsa, VIPRA leader H V Rajeev, Mysuru city and district brahmin's association president D T Prakash and others visited the police station in this regard. 

Pa Mallesh allegedly made these derogatory remarks at the event to release the book Siddaramaiah 75 authored by Dr Harish Kumar at Ramagovinda Rangamandira at Ramakrishnanagar on November 15. 

The leaders of the organisations have even planned to host a protest against him on 21 of this month. 

Meanwhile, Pa Mallesh has issued a statement apologising for making the statement on Brahmins. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mysuru
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Brahmins
Congress
India News

What's Brewing

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

In Kherson, Ukrainians celebrate but worries linger

In Kherson, Ukrainians celebrate but worries linger

NASA returns to the Moon at a staggering cost

NASA returns to the Moon at a staggering cost

 