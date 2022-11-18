Complaint against Congress leader for derogatory remarks on Brahmins

Brahmin organisations in Mysuru have filed a complaint at the Kuvempunagar police station against Congress member Pa Mahesh for allegedly making derogatory statements against Brahmins and Brahminism in a public event.

They alleged that he spoke lightly about the Veda, Upanishads, and pontiffs of Mutts, and they urged that action be taken against him.

The case has been registered under sections 153A, 295 and 295A of IPC.

Religious leader Dr Banuprakash Sharma, BJP city president T S Srivatsa, VIPRA leader H V Rajeev, Mysuru city and district brahmin's association president D T Prakash and others visited the police station in this regard.

Pa Mallesh allegedly made these derogatory remarks at the event to release the book Siddaramaiah 75 authored by Dr Harish Kumar at Ramagovinda Rangamandira at Ramakrishnanagar on November 15.

The leaders of the organisations have even planned to host a protest against him on 21 of this month.

Meanwhile, Pa Mallesh has issued a statement apologising for making the statement on Brahmins.