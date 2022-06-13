Congress fails to tackle BJP's lies: H P Manjunath

Congress MLA H P Manjunath on Monday said that Congress party failed to tackle BJP's false assurances.
Speaking to reporters, he said, the result of the ongoing Karnataka Legislative election will be the referendum to the upcoming assembly election. "The graduates and the educated class are the voters for the election and the voters are against the state as well as the union government due to price hikes and a series of lies."
The MLA said the Congress candidate for South Graduates' constituency Madu Madegowda will win the polls.
"The party contacted majority voters. The people are upset with the price hike, unemployment, unstability. Being a Congress we have faile to tackle BJP and to promote Siddaramaiah's programme."
