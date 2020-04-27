Coronavirus: All measures in place for safety of COVID-19 patients in hospital, says Mysuru District Health Officer

The Mysuru district administration and the Health Department has taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of COVID-19 patients during their stay at the hospital.

In a wake of the suicide of a COVID-19 patient, at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, the authorities are more alert at the hospital.

All COVID-19 patients are housed at new District Hospital on KRS road and all the security are in place to ensure the safety of the patients, said DHO Dr R Venkatesh.



The new building is totally secured and there is no option for untoward incident.

The distance of five foot between patients have been maintained and adequate staff members are deputed to monitor them round the clock, he said.

Each patient is being taken individual and special care. In addition, the patients are being counselled by a psychiatrist. "We have deputed psychiatrists to counsel and to instil confidence among them," he said.

According to the DHO, all the patients in Mysuru are cooperative and are confident of recovering. We are taking utmost care and all the patients are doing good, he said.