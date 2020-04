Four more coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Mysuru on Sunday. This includes a 23-year-old woman.

While two are connected to the cases of Jubilant Pharma company, two others have travel history to Delhi and have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.

All are being treated at the designated COVID-19 hospital in Mysuru.