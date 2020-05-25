Mysuru-Bengaluru flight services start after 2 months

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Mysuru-Bengaluru flight services start after 2 months

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 25 2020, 16:10 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 16:10 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The flight services between Mysuru and Bengaluru commenced on Monday but the services to Belagavi was suspended temporarily.

The air services were suspended on March 25 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Mysuru Airport Director Manjunath said, a flight from Bengaluru will arrive at Mysuru Airport at 5.30 pm and it departs at 6.15 pm from Mysuru. The flight will reach Bengaluru at 7.15 pm.

The airlines cancelled the service to Belagavi due to some reasons, the Director said.

The Director said the passengers will be screened twice. Once while entering the airport and while boarding the flight. Social distance has to be maintained and contact-less checking will be done, he said.

According to him, as of now, as many as 10 passengers have booked tickets to Bengaluru from Mysuru.
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysuru
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 