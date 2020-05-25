Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Mysuru-Bengaluru flight services start after 2 months

The flight services between Mysuru and Bengaluru commenced on Monday but the services to Belagavi was suspended temporarily.

The air services were suspended on March 25 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Mysuru Airport Director Manjunath said, a flight from Bengaluru will arrive at Mysuru Airport at 5.30 pm and it departs at 6.15 pm from Mysuru. The flight will reach Bengaluru at 7.15 pm.

The airlines cancelled the service to Belagavi due to some reasons, the Director said.

The Director said the passengers will be screened twice. Once while entering the airport and while boarding the flight. Social distance has to be maintained and contact-less checking will be done, he said.

According to him, as of now, as many as 10 passengers have booked tickets to Bengaluru from Mysuru.

