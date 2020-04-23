Coronavirus Lockdown: Only emergency services allowed in Mysuru, says District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that the relaxation in lockdown is applicable only for emergency services in Mysuru district, as it has been declared as a red zone, following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The minister said, “The movement of vehicles is allowed only for medical and other emergencies. The government has already allowed agriculture activities and the lockdown will remain the same across the district.”

The government has slightly relaxed the lockdown guidelines for the IT-BT sector and further decision will be taken on the basis of the situation, he said.

The minister said, “Construction workers can take up works, but no worker from other district or state is allowed. Emergency works can be taken up with permission.”

Somashekar said, “No hardware shop is allowed to open. Electricians and plumbers can perform emergency and essential works, after obtaining permission from the jurisdictional police.”

Mysuru witnessed more cases due to the Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generic Pharma Company and because of a few people’s participation in a congregation at Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, Delhi, he said.

The minister appealed to the people, not to come out of their houses unnecessarily and also urged them to maintain social distance at public places to combat Covid-19.

In a meeting organised to discuss about combating Covid-19 at the Zilla Panchayt auditorium, here, Somashekar directed the officials to spray disinfectants at all streets in the city. Not only main roads, but, all streets must be disinfected.

The officials concerned should handover the list to the respective MLA to conduct inspection, the minister said.

Due to overcrowding, the vegetable market established at Dasara Exhibition Grounds is closed. The minister directed the officials to display closure boards at the entry point.

MLAs G T Devegowda, S A Ramdas, L Nagendra and Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar were present.