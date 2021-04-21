Covid-19 patients from Bengaluru opt Mysuru for treatment

There is no shortage of ICU, oxygen or oxygenated beds in the district, but, Covid-19 patients from other districts, including Bengaluru, are coming to Mysuru for admission. It has been observed that the death rate is little high due to late admission of patients.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said that the district has 1,700 oxygenated beds and sufficient supply of oxygen. The death rate is less in Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu as many cases are coming to Mysuru. Even the patients from Bengaluru are coming to Mysuru demanding admission. “We are not supposed to reject the patients and have to provide them treatment,” she said.

Earlier, 85% cases were reporting from the city and now, 50% are reporting from city and another 50% reporting from Mysuru rural. The beds at the district hospital are full at present and now, K R Hospital is supporting. There are 200 beds in K R Hospital and in addition, 200 beds are available at trauma care centre.

As of now, there is no problem for ICU, oxygenated beds, testing and vaccine. But, people's behaviour is the problem now. The people who have given samples for test should self isolate them until their report is available, she appealed.

Metagalli Covid Care Centre has reopened and 230 people are under quarantine here. A total of 550 beds are available in the hospital, she said. Every private hospital are directed to reserve 50% beds for Covid patients and all the taluks are directed to establish Covid Care Centres.