District administration all set for GP elections

The District Administration has geared up for the second phase of Gram Panchayat (GP) polls in Mysuru district, scheduled for December 27, Sunday, from

7 am to 5 pm.

The first phase of the election was held on December 22 and the counting of votes of both the phases will be on December 30, at the respective taluk headquarters.

The polls will be held for a total of 102 GPs of three taluks - Mysuru, Nanjangud and T Narasipur - with 721 wards and 1,929 seats. However, the election will be held for 1,834 seats as 82 candidates have been elected unanimously and no nomination papers are received for 13 seats. A total of 5,069 candidates are in the fray.

In Mysuru taluk, there are 23 GPs and the authorities have established a total of 237 polling booths. In Nanjangud, as many as 43 GPs are going to the polls and there are 386 voting centres. Likewise, in T Narasipur, there are 36 GPs and polling will be held in 307 polling stations.

There are a total of 6,30,488 voters - 3,16,651 men and 3.,13,800 women - in the three taluks. In Mysuru taluk, the electorate comprises 1,63,657 people, including 81,044 women and 10 other gender. Nanjangud taluk has 2,63,214 lakh voters, including 1,30,734 women and 27 others. T Narasipur taluk has 2,03,617 lakh voters, including 1,02,022 women voters.

The mustering will be held on Saturday. In Mysuru, the mustering will be held at Maharani’s Commerce and Management College on Valmiki Road.

The District Aadministration has deputed a total of 4,092 staff for election purpose. The authorities have allotted 152 KSRTC buses, 13 mini buses or maxi cabs and 15 jeeps for election duty.

Covid-19

An officer said in the wake of Covid-19 crisis, adequate precautions have been taken as per the directions of the State Election Commission. Anganwadi and Asha workers are deputed for poll duty. Thermal screening and hand sanitisers will be made mandatory in polling booths.