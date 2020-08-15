JSS College for Women, Saraswathipuram, Mysuru, has organised an e-poster competition on ‘Covid-19 Pandemic’.

Principal K V Suresha said that the competition is hosted by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and PG departments of Economics, Commerce and Chemistry of JSS College for Women (Autonomous).

The last date for submission of the poster for participation in the poster presentation competition is August 25. All participants will get E-Certificates.

Registration link:https://forms.gle/A3AZ8CwDqRGWGvwF9

Submission link: https://forms.gle/8NXLqMg56qVdZsKV6

Contact: H R Arpitha on 97430 90747, E Vijaya Sekhar on 97048 26834 or Mahesh Bhat on 95380 65170.