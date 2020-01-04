Elephant herds camp near Kappinakodi villages in Mysuru

A couple of elephant herds have been camping near Kappinakodi of Sakleshpur town and Kowdahalli since Friday night.

Sa Ba Bhaskar, a resident of Kowdahalli, said that the herds were seen in coffee estates on Saturday morning. As a result, villagers are afraid of venturing out of their houses.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Ravindra and other staff are camping at the spot and are taking precautionary measures to check any untoward incident. The RFO said that there are five elephants in one herd and four elephants in another herd.

"As there will be movement of villagers till the evening, we will wait till then. The elephants will be driven back into the forests once the sun sets," he said.