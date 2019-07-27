Four of family die in Mandya road accident

A couple and their two children died in a road accident on the Mysuru-Bengaluru national highway at Gejjalagere in Maddur taluk, Mandya district, on Saturday.

Ravi (31) of Hebakavadi village in the taluk, his wife Manjula (25) and children Sukanya (10) and Sagar (5) are the deceased. Ravi, an employee in Bengaluru, along with his family members, was bound for the village from Bengaluru in a car.

According to the police, a car, which was coming behind Ravi’s vehicle, hit his vehicle. The car crossed the divider and hit a KSRTC bus, which was on its way to Bengaluru from Mysuru.

While Ravi and Sukanya died on the spot, Manjula and Sagar breathed their last on the way to the hospital.