German nationals leave Mysuru amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Yoga enthusiasts from Germany, who were practicing in the city, returned to their country, following the outbreak of COVID-19, on Friday.

As many as 16 Germans were practicing yoga in the city for the past three months. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the foreigners approached the German embassy, requesting to shift them to Germany.

The District Administration and the Tourism department have made arrangements for their travel to Bengaluru from Mysuru. Deputy Director for Tourism H P Janardhan said, the foreigners had contacted the German embassy, seeking to help them to travel back to their nation. Following the directions from the higher-ups, all the arrangements were made to send them back.

All the 16 persons underwent health checkup at a camp organised at Kalamandira, before leaving the city. Later, a bus ferried them to Bengaluru. Following the procedures, they will be flown from Bengaluru to Germany, the DD said.

There are a few other foreigners in the city and they will be taken care of. The district administration is ready to lend a helping hand to the foreigners in the city, he added.

It has to be noted that Mysuru is not only a tourist spot but also a Yoga hub. Thousands of foreigners visit the city every year to master yoga. The city has several popular yoga centres and professional yoga gurus conduct sessions, particularly for foreigners.