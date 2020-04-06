High alert at Mysuru Zoo amid reports of animals getting coronavirus

Following a tiger at Bronx Zoo in the US, testing positive for COVID-19, Mysuru Zoo authorities have taken certain measures to contain the spread of the disease as per the directions of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

The zoo is on alert and the animal keepers are not allowed to enter the enclosures without safety gear. It is mandatory for the personnel to undergo thermal screening before entering the zoo. The personnel are provided with safety gears such as masks, gloves and sanitisers.

The CZA has directed to spray disinfectants near the enclosures of the animals and has also directed to monitor the animals’ behavior.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka Member Secretary B P Ravi said, "COVID-19 was detected in a domestic cat two weeks back in Hong Kong. Due to the outbreak of bird flu in Mysuru, we have taken all precautionary measures to combat COVID-19."