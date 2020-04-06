Coronavirus: High alert at Mysuru Zoo

High alert at Mysuru Zoo amid reports of animals getting coronavirus

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 06 2020, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 19:54 ist

Following a tiger at Bronx Zoo in the US, testing positive for COVID-19, Mysuru Zoo authorities have taken certain measures to contain the spread of the disease as per the directions of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

The zoo is on alert and the animal keepers are not allowed to enter the enclosures without safety gear. It is mandatory for the personnel to undergo thermal screening before entering the zoo. The personnel are provided with safety gears such as masks, gloves and sanitisers.

The CZA has directed to spray disinfectants near the enclosures of the animals and has also directed to monitor the animals’ behavior.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka Member Secretary B P Ravi said, "COVID-19 was detected in a domestic cat two weeks back in Hong Kong. Due to the outbreak of bird flu in Mysuru, we have taken all precautionary measures to combat COVID-19."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysuru
mysuru zoo
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 