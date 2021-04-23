IMD predicts moderate rainfall this week in Mysuru

Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed parts of Mysuru city and surrounding areas around midnight on Thursday, bringing respite from the heat.

Though the whole day was sultry, it started pouring a little after midnight and continued for more than an hour, on Thursday. Meanwhile, the city remained overcast on Friday also.

Several taluks in Mandya and Hassan districts also received heavy rain on Thursday night, uprooting trees and damaging houses.



A house was damaged due to heavy rain at Koppa village, in Mandya district, on Thursday night. Credit: DH Photo



According to the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), 20 mm rainfall is expected on April 24 (Saturday). Besides, moderate rainfall may be expected from April 24 to 28 in Mysuru district.

While the maximum day temperature is expected to be 33 to 34 degree Celsius, night temperature is likely to hover around 20 and 21 degree Celsius, for the next five days. According to the Extended Range Forecast (ERF), above normal rainfall is expected in Mysuru district from April 23 to May 5.

The weather prediction is almost the same for Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts, with just a slight variation in the temperature levels.

Normal monsoon

There is good news for farmers, as the IMD has predicted normal monsoon rainfall this year. According to a press release from the IMD, 98% normal rainfall is expected from June to September this year. The farmers may plan agriculture activities as there will be normal rains this year.

According to the scientists of Organic Farm Research Station in Naganahalli, the farmers may take up land preparation and ready the land for pre-monsoon sowing. Besides, they should purchase seeds only from authorised dealers.