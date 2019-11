JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda will campaign for JD(S) candidate for Hunsur Assembly bypolls Devarahalli Somashekar.

Deve Gowda will tour 22 villages under four garm panchayats on the day, as per the schedule. The party leader will also address the party workers at a few villages.

Congress leader D K Shivakumar will also campaign for Congress candidate H P Manjunath. Shivakumar is likely to reach the segment by noon.