Karnataka: Five-year action plan ready for e-Kannada Yojane

The Centre for e-Governance (CeG) has prepared an action plan for the implementation of e-Kannada Yojane (project) for the next five years in consultation with Kannada e-samudhaya (e-community).

The action plan was charted during the two-day ‘e-Kannada Kammata’, a workshop of Kannada e-community at Mysuru-based Administrative Training Institute (ATI) on February 27 and 28.

Beluru Sudarshan, Advisor to Chief Minister on e-governance, said, the government has adapted the ‘Samithi Alla Samudhaya’ concept and all initiatives are being carried out in consultation with the stakeholders.

“In a similar workshop in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kannada e-samudhaya had given valuable suggestions. During the just-concluded workshop, a report on the action taken was presented. Following deliberations on the progress so far and also new suggestions, the action plan has been drafted,” he said.

H L Prabhakar, Project Director, Capacity Building and Kannada Computing, CeG, said, adapting new technologies and innovations is the need of the hour, as and when they happen, in e-Kannada Yojane. “Plans have been charted, to implement newer technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT and also those technologies that are yet to emerge, for the success of e-Kannada Yojane,” he said.

Prabhakar said, CeG was established in 2006 by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) as an autonomous and independent body for conceptualising, implementing and monitoring various e-Governance initiatives in Karnataka.

“Established under Karnataka Societies Registration Act, 1960, CeG’s area of operation is across Karnataka. CeG has has been helping citizens of Karnataka to reap the benefits of information technology (IT). CeG has spread its wings to various innovative projects with the help of department of e-Governance, to ensure that every citizen gets access to the benefits and schemes rolled out by the State government. CeG has also helped the government to set up two state-of-the-art data centres, MPLS technology-based Karnataka State Wide Area Network (KSWAN) and core applications such as e-Procurement and HRMS,” he said.

M Pushpa, project manager, CeG, said, under e-Kannada Yojane, Padakanaja, a collection of Kannada and English dictionaries; interfacing of computer softwares in Kannada; and e-Kalika portal for Non-Resident Indians and non-Kannadigas to learn Kannada have been taken up.

“Eleven initiatives like Kagunitha Parikshaka tatramsha (software), pada-odeyuva sadhana (hyphenation), e-pusthakagala nirmana tatramsha, Lipyantarana tatramsha, patya digitalikarana tatramsha, yantranuvaada tatramsha, Kannada OCR tatramsha, Symantec web tatramsha, font family tatramsha, Kannada chatpot tatramsha and dwani tatramsha (voice to text and text to voice) are under process and was discussed in the workshop,” Pushpa said.