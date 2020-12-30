Karnataka Gram Panchayat Election: Vote counting commences in Mysuru

Counting of votes cast in gram panchayat elections commenced at respective taluk headquarters in Mysuru.
The elections for 250 gram panchayats were held in two-phases across the district. While the first phase was on December 22, second phase of election was held on December 27.
To maintain law and order, the district police have beefed up the security across the district. As many as 850 men were deputed near vote counting centres at respective taluks.
Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe
2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants
Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition
‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt
Anxiety marks year-end plans
DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'
'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'