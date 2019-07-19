K'taka Speaker is acting like an agent: Karandlaje

Chikmagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said that Speaker Ramesh Kumar is acting like an agent. She was addressing the media during her visit to Chamundi Hill on the occasion of Third Ashada Friday.

She said the Speaker is protecting the government though it has no majority. "JD(S) and Congress leaders are going against the Governor, Constitution and democracy. The coalition government has no moral right and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has no moral right to continue as the chief minister. He should have resigned from his position," Karandlaje said.

She added that the government is illegal.